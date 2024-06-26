Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty raise curiosity in leaked pic from set; fans express excitement

The third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. Akshay Kumar is returning for this project alongside a stellar ensemble cast. While the excitement is already high among the fans, it has now been amplified due to a leaked picture from the sets, which featured Akshay along with other cast members including Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and more.

Fans react to Akshay Kumar and others’ leaked image from Welcome To The Jungle shoot

The picture which recently surfaced on the internet showcased Akshay Kumar in a camouflage uniform and holding a gun. He was seen talking to a lady whose back was visible to the camera. Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Daler Mehndi, Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi were seen in the background, all dressed in the same type of uniform.

While the picture doesn’t reveal details about the plot of Welcome To The Jungle, it offers a glimpse into the looks of the cast and the grand scale production of the film. It has certainly raised curiosity and excitement among the netizens on X (formerly Twitter).

One person said, “BTS : pic from the set of upcoming Amazing film loading … #WelcomeToTheJungle (#Welcome3).” Another wrote, “Here is the one more still from the sets of #WelcomeToTheJungle . The clean shave look of @akshaykumar sir is Just (heart).”

A user exclaimed, “Welcome 3 Sets Akshay Kumar Is Fantastic man,” and another praised, “OMG Akshay Kumar Looks Damn Wow From the sets of Welcome 3.”

More about Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle

The cast of Welcome To The Jungle includes Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among others.

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the adventure comedy is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is currently scheduled to hit theaters during the festive season on December 20, 2024. However, recent reports suggest that the film might be pushed to a later date.

