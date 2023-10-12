Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Raveena Tandon after 20 years; ‘We’ve done maximum…’

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were undoubtedly one of the most successful on-screen pairs, having collaborated on several hit films like Mohra, Barood, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and more. They were also romantically involved during that time but eventually separated. After their last appearance together in Police Force: An Inside Story, they never reunited on screen. However, they are now set to come together for the third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. Akshay recently shared his thoughts about this reunion with Raveena.

Akshay Kumar on working with Raveena Tandon in Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about teaming up with Raveena Tandon for the movie Welcome To The Jungle. In a statement to ANI, he said, “We're doing a film called Welcome to the Jungle for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even Tip Tip Barsa Paani also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

Earlier, a source had revealed to Pinkvilla, “It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them (Akshay and Raveena) together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before.”

The source added, “The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon. Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion."

More about Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle

The movie Welcome To The Jungle was officially announced last month with an intriguing video featuring the star cast performing A capella. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, and more. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024, during the Christmas season.

