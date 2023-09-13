Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘A Capella’ is a unique idea, says producer

Welcome To The Jungle shared its first announcement video as an A cappella performance and has received immense love and appreciation from cinephiles. Created and conceptualized by Director Ahmed Khan, and orchestrated by Meet Bros, the video became the talk of the town due to its unique concept involving 24 actors! Phew! Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and many others featured in the hilarious video.

Speaking about its successful execution and elated by the audience's response, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah stated: "For the first time in the history of world cinema, 'A Cappella' has been performed by 24 actors in the movie Welcome To The Jungle. The 'A Cappella video,' a unique idea, was created and conceptualized by Director Ahmed Khan and has been warmly received by the audience. Our production house, Base Industries Group, has always aimed to provide family entertainment to audiences, and we hope that this time too, cinephiles will show their love and support for our movie Welcome To The Jungle."

Leading the ensemble is the versatile actor Akshay Kumar, joining him is a stellar group of talents, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

If the announcement video is this crazy and fun, we are sure it will increase the excitement for the movie even more! Jio Studios and Base Industries Group present Welcome To The Jungle produced by Jyoti Deshpande, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, and Directed by Ahmed Khan, This fun-filled action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on Christmas, December 20, 2024.

