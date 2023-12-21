Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar shoots with Sanjay Dutt on 16th anniversary of Welcome; 'What a coincidence'

Akshay Kumar is making a grand return to the beloved Welcome franchise with its third installment, titled Welcome To The Jungle. The star-studded team, including Akshay and Sanjay Dutt, has already commenced shooting for the adventure comedy. On the 16th anniversary of the original movie Welcome, Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse from the shoot of the new film, adding to the excitement and anticipation.

Akshay Kumar marks 16 years of Welcome by dropping a glimpse from Welcome To The Jungle with Sanjay Dutt

On Thursday, December 21, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to commemorate the 16th anniversary of his film Welcome. He shared a special post featuring a slow-motion video of himself dressed in khaki clothes, riding a horse on the sets of the upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle. Sanjay Dutt followed suit on a motorbike, dressed similarly with a cap.

In the caption, Akshay expressed, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think? @duttsanjay #Welcome3.”

Have a look!

Sanjay Dutt expresses gratitude as he shoots for Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar

Sanjay Dutt reciprocated the excitement by sharing the video on his Instagram account. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “Excited for #WelcomeToTheJungle! Thanks for the warm welcome, Akshay. Can't wait to rock this movie with everyone!”



Advertisement

More about Welcome To The Jungle and Welcome

Welcome To The Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, and more.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, coinciding with the Christmas season.

The first Welcome movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, was released in 2007. The film starred Akshay opposite Katrina Kaif, along with Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, and Mallika Sherawat. The movie proved to be a significant commercial success.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash