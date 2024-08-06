Welcome to the Jungle: Akshay Kumar starrer’s set damaged by rain; director Ahmed Khan to continue shoot post reconstruction

Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the popular Welcome franchise in its third installment. The official announcement of Welcome to the Jungle was made last year, in 2023, and the shooting has been happening in full swing for the past few months. However, it has been learned that the filming has hit a roadblock as the set of the multi-starrer comedy was damaged due to rain. Director Ahmed Khan revealed that work will resume after the reconstruction of the set.

In a recent update, it was revealed that the set of the upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle suffered partial damage due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. A huge set had been created by the makers ahead of their marathon schedule in the first week of August 2024. The cast of 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, was set to feature in this schedule, which was also supposed to consist of a song shoot.

Though the shoot of the film has been delayed, the crew is currently working very hard to reconstruct the grand set. In a statement, director Ahmed Khan reflected on the situation and also shared his decision to resume filming as soon as the set is ready once again.

He said, "It is unfortunate that a portion of the set got damaged due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. So as a creative call, I have decided to begin the shoot once the set is reconstructed. The crew is endlessly working on rebuilding the set, and hopefully we will begin the shoot soon."

In the 2023 announcement video of the movie, the cast was seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the entertainment that lies in store for the audience.

Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more. The film is presented by Base Industries Group and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his film Khel Khel Mein, which hits theaters on August 15.

