Welcome To The Jungle: Will Akshay Kumar starrer NOT release on Christmas 2024, to avert clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par?

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2024 weekend, implying a major clash with Aamir Khan starrer Sitaazr Zameen Par.

Amidst a lot of curiosity revolving around this major clash, latest reports have been suggesting that makers of Welcome To The Jungle are planning to push its release date.

Release date of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle gets pushed

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, it has been revealed that the makers of Ahmed Khan’s directorial are planning to push its release date. This means that fans will have to wait a little longer for the impending installment of the beloved Welcome franchise. The reason behind the postponement is accredited to long pending work on the film.

A source close to the development informed the publication that film has been created on a grand scale. The first schedule of the film was a ‘lengthy shoot’ which was wrapped-up last month in May in Aarey, Maharashtra with the entire star cast.

“However, this was just the first of several schedules planned. Additionally, significant VFX work will be required after principal photography concludes. Given these factors, a December 20 release seems unlikely,” the source was quoted as saying.

If the report turns out to be true, then the comedy caper might also avert its big clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle brings Akki back to the iconic Welcome franchise with its third installment and will reunite him with Raveena Tandon nearly after two decades.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is promised to be a perfect blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action. It also boasts of an ensemble star-cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

The first part of Welcome led by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was released in 2007 followed by its sequel in 2015. The second part featured John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, and more in key roles.

