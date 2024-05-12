Welcome to the Jungle’s Shreyas Talpade admits recovery post-heart attack is still in ‘progress’

Actor Shreyas Talpade underwent a massive health scare last year when he suffered a heart attack. On December 14, 2023, the actor collapsed at his Mumbai residence and was rushed to hospital. He was later discharged in a week. The actor has now revealed that even five months down, he hasn’t recovered fully.

Shreyas Talpade on his journey of recovery post-angioplasty

Recently while speaking to PTI, the 48-year-old shared that he has been advised to take things slowly for the time being. He shared, "There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait.”

Talpade has however resumed the shooting and has a few projects in his hand. “There are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kinds of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," Talpade revealed.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade is currently awaiting the release of his film Kartam Bhugtam. Directed by Soham P Shah, Kartam Bhugtam is a psychological thriller that is scheduled to release on May 17 this year. He will next be seen portraying the character of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency.

Up next Shreyas has Welcome to the Jungle in his kitty alongside reprising the voice of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Hindi dubbed version.

Shreyas Talpade says films are meant for the big screen

According to him, films should take the theatre route in general and its fate must be handed over to the audiences like a traditional cinema approach. He added, “I think they are the best judges. Once they are spending money and coming into theatres, they want their value for money. Every film has its destiny.”

Shreyas feels after the actors have done their job, it's the audience's play to share their verdict. “As an actor, if you think you have given them something new, interesting, original, they will lap it up. If not, you move on to the next film, next story”, he added.

However, his own 2022 film Kaun Pravin Tambe had taken an OTT route. Talking about the same he said that after the movie was edited, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had called him and appreciated him and the film. He went on to confess the regret that the movie will not see a theatre window as it was already commissioned for an OTT platform.

Shreyas confessed, “We felt bad because it deserved a theatrical release. Nevertheless, it reached out to many people and that is what we eventually want”. Kaun Pravin Tambe was a biopic of the Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe and was backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production. It eventually saw a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar.

Talpade has been a part of several successful franchises including Golmaal and Houseful and is happy about receiving such opportunities that help him explore and prove his mettle. He added, "You are in this profession to explore different roles, different characters. When you are typecast, you feel a little frustrated. But then again, there comes a time when people look at you differently.”

According to Shreyas if one cannot make the best use of some rare opportunities in life, it’s ‘their loss’.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade opines that films of big stars are failing because ‘Log thak gaye hai’