Well Done Baby Trailer Out: Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog starrer will tug at your heartstrings

The trailer of Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog’s forthcoming movie 'Well Done Baby' has been released and it looks quite promising. The film has been directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar.

Popular Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie titled Well Done Baby. Directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar, the film is said to be inspired by a real family. While the posters of the forthcoming family entertainer have already piqued the curiosity of the audience, the makers have today dropped its trailer. Both Amruta and Pushkar shared the same on their receptive social media handles.

The trailer showcases the journey of a young modern-day couple who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny decides to give them one, in the form of a baby. The trailer also gave a sneak-peak into the lives of Aditya and Meera (played by Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar) and the challenges they face as a married couple. Adding to this complicated relationship between the lead duo, the character of Nirmala, Aditya’s intrusive mother-in-law, played by veteran actress Vandana Gupte makes the story very interesting to watch out.

Meanwhile, Well Done Baby will be a Gudi Padwa treat for the viewers as it will release on Amazon Prime in India from April 9, 2021, just a few days before the festival. Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar, and Pushkar Jog, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

In a media statement to Republic, while talking about the film, Pushkar Jog said, “Well Done Baby is extremely close to my heart. Bringing the narrative and the character’s rollercoaster of emotions to life was a journey in itself and I hope that everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones as much as we had while creating it.”

