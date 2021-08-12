Wellness Centre Case: Lucknow Police serves notice to Shilpa Shetty, actor asked to explain her side of story

and her mother Sunanda Shetty were named in an alleged fraud case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Now, reportedly police officials have served a notice, which was handed over to the actress personally at her residence.

Previously IANS reported that a team of police officials was expected to arrive in Mumbai to interrogate Shilpa and her mother. The alleged fraud was reportedly done in the name of a wellness centre. Now, as per ETimes, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur stated, “A cheating case was filed against the managing director and director of IOSIS wellness centre by a person from Lucknow for cheating in a franchisee deal. It was found that Shilpa Shetty is the chairperson of the company so we have now served a notice, which was handed over personally at her residence and she has been asked to explain her side of the story in the case.”

As per Shilpa's reported business partner, Kiran Bawa, in an official statement issued on social media, said that both Shilpa and her mother currently have no connection with the IOSIS wellness center. Bawa, is reportedly the chairperson of the center and claims that the mother-daughter duo ‘amicably’ parted their ways with the firm long ago. According to police, it is claimed that Shilpa and her mom allegedly took sums of money from two people in order to open a branch of the wellness centre, however, the promise wasn’t fulfilled. Hence, a cheating case was allegedly registered against them.

This comes amid the ongoing Raj Kundra adult film case investigation. The husband of the actress has been sent to judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult films via digital applications. The Hungama 2 actress has already issued an official statement on the matter via social media, requesting her followers to refrain from jumping to conclusions. She further urged fans to respect her family’s privacy by letting the law take its course.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow: Report