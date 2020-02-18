Wendell Rodricks’ partner Jerome Marrel bids adieu to the designer with an emotional post

Last week, ace designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59 at his house in Goa. Now, his husband Jerome Marrel has penned a heartfelt note for the late designer and bid adieu to him. Check it out.

On February 12, 2020, famous designer Wendell Rodricks breathed his last at his house in Goa. The designer passed away at the age of 59 due to a heart attack. Wendell’s death left the entire film and fashion industry in a state of shock. From to Diandra Soares, everyone was saddened by the sudden demise of the Padma Shri Award winner. Amidst this, Wendell’s husband, Jerome Marrel found the courage to bid adieu to his partner with a parting note.

Taking to Wendell’s account on Instagram, Jerome penned the last note for his late husband and shared a happy photo of the designer on social media. Jerome wrote, “ADIEU WENDELL. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon. Jérôme.” Post sharing the heartfelt note on Wendell’s account, several friends and dear ones of the duo commented on the post and remembered Wendell.

Diandra Soares commented, “love & hugs.” Dipannita Sharma also left a comment with emoticons of folded hands. Jerome mentioned in his note that he will soon reply personally to everyone who has tried to call him or send condolence messages to him.

Jerome and Wendell were hitched back in 2002 in Paris. Post the sudden demise of the designer, several actors from Bollywood and models from the fashion industry penned heartfelt tributes to him. Zero actor also shared a photo with Wendell from one of the shows she did with him and expressed her shock at the sudden demise of the designer and her friend. Malaika also spoke to Pinkvilla in an interview and expressed grief over the loss of her friend. She even recalled how she and Wendell used to sit on the verandah of his house in Goa and spend time. The renowned designer wasn’t just known for his clothes but also for featuring in films like Fashion by Madhur Bhandarkar and Boom.

