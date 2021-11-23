Went like a beggar to everyone after Kabir Singh's release: Shahid Kapoor on how he agreed to do Jersey

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was very popular among the masses. The film did very good business at the box office and it increased of the actor too. He was seen in a different avatar and fans loved it. They loved the aggressive Shahid Kapoor in the romantic drama. Well, after the film was released the actor said that he went like a beggar to everybody. He shared this during the trailer launch of the Jersey which is releasing on December 31, 2021.

Shahid says, “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I have been working for 18 years and finally a film of mine did such big business. I was very uncomfortable thinking about what should I do next after Kabir Singh. Some asked me to play college boy, some asked me to play an aggressive character again. I heard this story and it stayed with me. I saw this film 2 weeks before Kabir Singh was released and I cried buckets. I saw it with Mira and my manager and they were both looking at me.”

The actor further said, “Then Kabir Singh happened and the story stayed close to my heart. Gautam is a very fine filmmaker and the way he has touched my emotional core, I am proud to have played this character under his direction.”

In the film, Shahid will be seen with his father Pankaj Kapur. Mrunal is playing his wife’s role. It is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name.

