Were Animal fight scenes inspired from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill? Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office, even though it has received criticism for depicting violent scenes and toxic masculinity. In a recent interview, the director talked about the film's intense fight scenes, citing inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal's fight scenes

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned that throughout his life, he has always been captivated by imperfect characters in movies. He said, "Whatever films I liked in my childhood were all of flawed men. When I went to film school, I was exposed to flawed men watching the movies of David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, and Stanley Kubrick. So, I felt like this is a zone in which I can tell stories."

Recognizing that a particular fight scene in Animal drew inspiration from Kill Bill, Sandeep mentioned that the inspiration comes from Kill Bill. In Kill Bill, there's a fight scene that seems to go on forever. It completely captivated him, and he found himself watching it multiple times, completely engrossed.

He said, "The inspiration is from Kill Bill. In Kill Bill there is fight sequence that is never ending. I was hooked to it. I saw it multiple times and saw it holding my attention. First, when I saw that scene in Kill Bill, I thought it was so smartly done. That remained in me. When I read in the reviews that Kill Bill style action was used in Animal, then I realized it."

More about the Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a complex story marked by violence and disputes, primarily originating from a challenging relationship between a father and son.

Advertisement

In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role that delves into the intricate relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the main character's wife.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal’s female characters, says Rashmika Mandanna called Ranbir Kapoor like a 'kid'