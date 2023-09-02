Were Govind Namdev's dialogues and scenes from OMG 2 cut in editing room? Actor REVEALS

Akshay Kumar's recent film, OMG 2, has been a success. This movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and is co-produced by Akshay himself, Viacom18 Studios, and Wakaoo Films. Under the direction of Amit Rai, it has received positive feedback from both viewers and critics. Despite facing a clash with Gadar 2, it’s doing well at the box office. People are liking the film for its sensitive portrayal of the importance of sex education in schools and admiring its bold approach. Actor Govind Namdev played an important role in the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! where he portrayed the character of a priest named Siddheshwar Maharaj. He is also seen in the sequel, OMG 2, but his role in the sequel is not as prominent as it was in the first film.

Govind Namdev opens up about his reduced role in OMG 2

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Govind Namdev opened up about the reason behind his reduced screen time in OMG 2. He said, “Khub kainchiyaan chali hain (A lot of my role was edited). The fear was that nothing wrong should happen with anything that is shown (in the movie). Kahin uska reaction galat nahi ho jaaye film ke saath, ye kar kar ke, bohot saare dialogues, bohot saare scenes, bohot saare reactions, sab kat te chale gaye (They were concerned that film shouldn’t show anything that hurts anybody’s sentiments, so a lot of my dialogues, scenes and reactions were removed).”

Govind Namdev says he has “no regrets” about his dialogues and reactions being cut in OMG 2

Govind also claimed that the duration of his role doesn't bother him as long as it has a significant effect on the viewers. The actor further added, “But since people liked the film, I have no regrets about my dialogues and scenes being cut. Mera poora character hi bigad gaya (My entire character got ruined). But whatever I got is enough for me. For me, even one scene is enough. If what we are doing is creating an impact, then that is enough.”

OMG 2, which promotes the concept of offering sex education to teenagers in schools, was given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. This limited the film's viewership in theaters, but it still became successful.

