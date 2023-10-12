‘We’re lucky…’: Mumbai Diaries 2 star Konkona Sen Sharma says OTT has given actors opportunity to shine

Nothing can come close to the experience of watching a feature film in a movie theatre. However, ever since OTT platforms started streaming movies and shows, it gave cinephiles the luxury to watch the show from the comfort of their homes at their own pace and time. Streaming platforms slowly became everyone’s first choice when it came to consuming content. The popularity is such that many big actors made their OTT debut and started working on projects for the web. In an interview, Konkona Sen Sharma said that OTT has given actors a platform to showcase their talent.

Konkona Sen Sharma on the popularity of OTT platforms

During an interaction with DNA, the actress was asked to weigh in on OTT platforms. Sharing her two cents on the matter, Konkona said, “We’re lucky to have these OTT platforms. I wish there were some more actually because there are only around five and it limits because there’s so much content being created.”

The actress further shared that streaming platforms have also given actors the stage to shine and showcase their talent to the audience. She added, “But at the same time, I think that there are a lot of actors who may not have had the opportunity to shine in theatricals and cinema and have got these wonderful opportunities to showcase their talent on this platform. Also, in web series what happens is one is able to get into the character over seasons, building upon it, which is an interesting format and we also have a variety of formats really open up and you don't have to stick to only one kind of it.”

Konkona Sen Sharma is an actress who has worked in many movies that had a theatrical release. However, with time, she also moved to working on projects for multiple streaming platforms. In 2020, the actress was seen in the medical drama TV series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Earlier this year, as a filmmaker, the Wake Up Sid actress worked on one of the short stories in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 that was released on Netflix. Very recently, the second season of Mumbai Diaries premiered on Amazon Videos.

