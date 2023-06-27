Were Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's roles reduced due to 'insecure stars'? Scoop actor makes big revelation

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Currently, he is enjoying the massive success of Hansal Mehta's series Scoop co-starring Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja. He played the role of Imran Siddiqui in the series and netizens couldn't stop hailing his performance. Amid enjoying praise, Zeeshan recently made huge revelations about working with 'insecure stars'. He revealed that his roles have been reduced because his popular co-stars felt that he was overpowering them.

'It feels equally bad each time'

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Zeeshan went on to say that a lot of times he was assured that he’d get a solo poster for himself, but that didn't happen. When he was told how Arshad Warsi recently said that insecure stars used to get his lines edited because they felt he was going to steal the scene. Zeeshan was quick to admit that the same thing has happened to him as well.

He shared, "This has happened to me, it has happened often, and it has happened majorly. It’s in the past, but I’ve had to deal with it. So often, in rehearsals, they can tell if I’m running away with the scene, and when you see the script the next day, the entire character graph has been changed."

Ayyub continued, "Sometimes, you get this shock after the edit, when you’re watching the film at a screening. And you realise that scenes have been cut, the camera is no longer on you, the movie cuts to the next scene where you had a good line. This has happened a lot, and on some level, I’ve gotten used to it. But yes, it feels equally bad each time."

During the conversation, Zeeshan revealed that he is currently negotiating with the producers of his next project to give him a ‘special appearance’ credit because they have chopped his role. He shared, "You’ll know it when you see it, you’ll wonder how I could have agreed to this project."

Zeeshan is one of the actors who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the past.