Were Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies actors paid equal? Zoya Akhtar reveals

Ever since Zoya Akhtar announced The Archies with star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, fans were quite excited to see the new generation rule the screen. The movie was released recently and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson have received mixed reviews from the audiences. Well, whenever star kids are making their debut, the topic of nepotism arises and this time was no different for Zoya. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the director opened up about the remuneration paid to the actors.

Zoya Akhtar talks about treating all kids in The Archies equally

Talking about The Archies and the debutants, Zoya Akhtar was asked about how much did she pay these kids. The filmmaker replied that she could not reveal that. But Reema Kagti who was also present with Zoya for the interview opened up and said that it was not very unequal. “It’s pretty much all in the same range.” Zoya then added, “All seven of them were treated equally.”

Zoya Akhtar opens up on nepotism

Earlier in an interview with Juggernaut, Zoya Akhtar once again opened up about the nepotism debate that rose after she announced Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda’s debut. The Dil Dhadakne Do director defended her decision by saying that focusing on star kids in her film might not change things much for those without such privileges. “Nepotism is when I take public money or someone else’s money and favor my friends and family. Nepotism cannot be when I take my own money! Who are you to tell me what to do with my money?” added the filmmaker.

Zoya also said that if tomorrow she wants to spend money on her niece then it is her problem. If a director gets another job then it is solely on the audience. It is the viewers who decide if they want to see them or not.

Agastya Nanda’s future project

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda who played the titular role in Zoya Akhtar’s film is all set to play the lead role in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis playing the role of Arun Khetarpal.

