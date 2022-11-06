'What a magical girl she is,' writes Alia Bhatt as she announces her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's arrival

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor , who got married in April this year, welcomed their first baby girl a while ago. The couple announced their first pregnancy in June. Alia, who is currently in H. N Reliance hospital, Girgaon, took to social media to announce the arrival of her and Ranbir's little bundle of joy. She took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable note with her fans. Her note featured a picture of a Lion, a lioness and their cub.

In her note, Alia said that they are bursting with love as they welcomed their munchkin. She also called her daughter 'magical'. Her note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" followed by a family emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are also with them in the hospital. Alia delivered her baby girl at 12.05 PM. Fans are extremely happy and they are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Junior Kapoor.

Work front

Alia was last seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Alia will be also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She shot the film during her pregnancy and wrapped it in July this year.