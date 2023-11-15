‘What a ride’: Ishaan Khatter salutes Pippa crew, expresses gratitude to audience for ‘huge love’

Ishaan Khatter followed the footsteps of his parents, actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, and stepped into the Hindi film industry with the film Beyond the Clouds in 2017. After working on a couple of movies like Dhadak, Phone Bhoot, Khaali Peeli, and others, he filmed for Pippa recently released on OTT. A while ago, Khatter thanked cinephiles for showering their love on the film. He also expressed his gratitude towards the film crew.

Ishaan Khatter salutes the Pippa crew and expresses gratitude to the audience

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is currently on cloud nine as his recently released movie Pippa has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Hence, he took the liberty to thank them for their love and support. The actor also acknowledged the labor of the crew members who worked diligently to make the movie a success.

Sharing multiple pictures from the film, he penned, “From Balli to Capt Balram Singh Mehta. What a ride. Thank you so much for the overwhelming love. This film is the result of an incredible set of people who put in serious, serious work to realise this extraordinary story. My salutes to my crew and huge love to our audiences.”

Take a look:

The Pippa controversy

While the film is going strong, it got into a controversy after moviegoers disliked AR Rahman’s rendition of the Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat. After receiving flak, the makers issued a lengthy statement saying that they understood the audience’s emotional attachment to the original composition. Hence, they sincerely apologized for hurting sentiments or causing unintended distress to the public even though their intention was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song.

About Pippa

The biographical war film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta who along with his siblings, fought during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real-life events that took place during the Battle of Garibpur. Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan, Inaamulhaq, and many others. It was dropped on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

