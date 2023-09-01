‘What a ride it’s been’: Tamannaah Bhatia shares heart-warming note as she completes 18 years in showbiz

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the industry for a very long time now. The actress carved her niche with immense hard work she has put in for the years. With utmost sincerity, the actress offered variety of roles and performances in all her projects. Starting off her career with the South industry and then making it big in the Bollywood industry, the actress has surely come a long way. You might be surprised to know but the diva has recently completed 18 years in showbiz.

Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a mash-up video of her performances

The Bubbly Bouncer actress recently dropped a 36 sec mash up video of her iconic performances over the years. The video was shared with a heart-warming caption, “From teen dreams to adult realisations..from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator…what a ride it’s been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love…acting.”

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop appreciating the actress’ incredible long journey. A fan wrote, “Wow tammu…lot more 18 years coming for u” while another wrote, “To be honest when I saw in your first movie Kedi, I never thought you had it in you to survive in tinsel town, but right from the days of Happy days and Kallori you started proving everyone wrong and now you have grown so big as an actor, sheer determination.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Work front

On the professional front, the year 2023 surely turned out to be an eventful year with several major successful projects. Starting from Jee Karda to Lust Stories 2, the actress succeeded in impressing the audience and all her works were well-received. Currently, her crime-thriller web-series, Aakhri Sach is streaming on Disney plus hotstar where Tammannaah is playing the role of cop.

Apart from her works, the actress is grabbing a lot of eyeballs in her personal space ever since she made her relationship official with Lust Stories 2 co-star, Vijay Varma. The two were recently papped at the airport after returning from their vacation from Maldives.