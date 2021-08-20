What Alia Bhatt had to say on Anushka Sharma's recent pic from UK is attention worthy; See INSIDE

, who has kicked off Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Mumbai on Friday, took out time from work and showered heaps of love on 's recent photo from the UK. On Friday, Anushka treated fans with a cute photo from her lunch date with Virat Kohli in the UK and left everyone gushing over it. Among those who loved Anushka's relaxed and pretty look, Alia topped the list. The Raazi actress had her own way to praise Anushka's look in the photo.

Taking to the comment section of Anushka's post, Alia was quick to drop a heart emoticon. With it, Alia wrote, "Gorgeeeeeee." The cute comment by the actress for Anushka won the hearts of netizens. Apart from Alia, many other stars like , Shiv Panditt and more dropped sweet comments on Anushka's latest photo from the UK. Recently, a picture of Anushka and Virat from a lunch date in the UK had taken over the internet and the Pari star's recent photo was from the same outing.

Take a look at Alia's comment:

Talking about Alia, the actress shares a great equation with Anushka and often, they drop lovely comments on each other's posts on social media. Recently, when Alia announced Jee Le Zaraa with and , Anushka had showered love on the three as well by sharing the post about their film in her Instagram story.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, she has RRR, Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

