‘What an inspiration’; Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting with Rajinikanth in Uttar Dakshin

Madhuri Dixit is a dancing diva and the expression queen of Bollywood. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of talent. Both these acclaimed actors have been ruling over the Indian film industry with their calibre. The duo has also collaborated on a movie earlier. Dixit recently shared a picture with him and recalled working with the veteran actor in Uttar Dakshin.

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting with Rajinikanth in Uttar Dakshin

A couple of days ago, Madhuri Dixit went to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. At the star-studded event, she met with her co-star Rajinikanth and clicked a selfie with him. Taking to Instagram, she posted the picture and revisited the time when she was shooting with the senior actor in the movie Uttar Dakshin.

The Kalank actress revealed that while shooting for the movie, the South star used to talk to her in Marathi. She further added that even when he meets her today, the Jailer actor remembers the movie they did together.

Dixit penned on her post, “Keh do Uttar waalo se Dakshin waale aagye” This was a song from our movie Uttar Dakshin. I remember during the shoot Rajnikanth Ji always spoke to me in Marathi and whenever we meet, he always remembers Uttar Dakshin. What an inspiration and what a human being. It was fabulous catching up with Rajnikant Ji #Thalaivar. I am always amazed at how kind, humble and respectful he is. @rajinikanth”

Madhuri Dixit’s work front

Madhuri Dixit’s filmography boasts of hit movies like Tezaab, Prem Pratigyaa, Dil, Beta, Dil To Pagal Hai, Lajja and the list goes on. However, after being lauded for her work in Devdas, she left India and flew across oceans to focus on her married life. Thankfully, after a break of five years, she returned to India and made her comeback with the film Aaja Nachle which was again a massive success. We recently saw the actress in the 2022 web show The Fame Game opposite actor Sanjay Kapoor and many others.

