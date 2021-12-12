Is this what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 4 year anniversary dinner looked like?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and gave fans a whole new reason to rejoice as they shared some brand new and unseen photos. But more than the pictures, it was their heartfelt messages for each other than won our hearts. The couple wrote about their journey from being a newly married couple to now becoming doting parents.

Looks like Anushka and Virat's anniversary dinner was a quiet one at home. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special dinner and it looked all things stunning. The dinner setup included flowers, plants and long stalks of pampas grass. Considering every romantic dinner setup is incomplete without candles, a few white candles were also set up next to the silver food casing.

While we don't know what was on the menu, we're sure Anushka and Virat must've had a fun celebratory anniversary dinner along with their little one Vamika.

Check out Virushka's anniversary dinner set up:

Wishing Virat, Anushka wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

Virat also reciprocated to Anushka's love-filled note with a sweet letter. Click the link below to read it.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli is officially 'Husband of the year' as he wishes Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary