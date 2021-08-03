What Anushka Sharma had to say about Athiya Shetty's 'farewell' post from UK deserves your attention

Over the past few days, , Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty have been in the headlines. Their photos from the UK trip have been taking over the internet. From the picture perfect squad photo shared by Anushka to KL Rahul's picture with his teammates clicked by their ladies, every update from the UK has been leaving fans in awe. Now, as Athiya gears up to bid adieu to the UK, she shared a new post on social media that prompted Anushka to react over her 'fitness.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya shared two photos featuring her favourite drink in the UK. In one of the photos, she could be seen holding the blue coloured drink in her hand while in another, she only shared a picture of the glass. Sharing the photo, Athiya wrote, "Monday blues." As soon as Athiya shared a post, Anushka teased her in the comments. She wrote, "You're really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg." To this, Athiya wrote, "had to bid farewell," with a teardrop emoji.

Take a look at their banter:

Previously, Athiya had shared a photo on her Instagram handle where she was seen overlooking the city from her window. She captioned the post as, "hate goodbyes." Athiya has been spending time in the UK with her rumoured beau KL Rahul. While being in the UK, Athiya also spent time with Anushka and the proof of it was seen in a post shared by the latter. The photo featuring KL Rahul, Virat, Anushka, Vamika, Athiya, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and others had gone viral on social media.

Athiya even turned photographer for Anushka and clicked stunning photos of the actress in the UK. Anushka had shared the photos and credited Athiya for the clicks. The cute social media exchange between the two actresses amid their UK trip is now leaving fans in awe.

