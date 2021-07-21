THIS is what Anushka Sharma wanted to steal from Shah Rukh Khan's life; WATCH

and have appeared together in many films. Their on-screen chemistry has won the hearts of Bollywood buffs. The duo worked in movies, including Rab Ne Bana DI Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. Anushka has always mentioned that she has great respect for the Dear Zindagi actor, as he made his mark in the industry despite being an outsider.

Besides their solid chemistry, the two don’t hesitate from pulling each other’s legs. Back in 2016, Anushka and Shah Rukh appeared on the show Yaaron Ki Baarat. When the host Sajid Khan asked her what she would like to steal from King Khan, the actress promptly replied, “Arey kitni sari cheezein hai (There are so many things). Anushka disclosed a list of things and said, “His collection of watches. And I’ll sell them,” she said, dissolving into laughter. Moving on she also mentioned SRK’s home Mannat. “Mannat, obviously, ” said Anushka. To which Shah Rukh had jokingly said, “Yes, me and my family will stay in the vanity van.”

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had welcomed their first child, a baby girl earlier this year. They named her Vamika. The couple had taken to Instagram to mark the wonderful occasion. Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are currently in the UK with Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper waits for the next Team India series to commence. Anushka has been treating her fans with updates from the UK.

On the work front, Anushka’s last appeared in the movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and . Though the actress hasn’t been seen in films for the past two years, her production company has been busy making content for streaming networks. Meanwhile, SRK also has various projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Pathan. The shooting has started and it will also have and actor John Abraham in the pivotal roles. Shah Rukh also has Sanki in his kitty.

