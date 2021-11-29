What Anushka Sharma wrote on Virat Kohli's romantic post will leave you laughing

Among the couples who are adored by people, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seem to be hot favourite duo. The two never fail to light up the internet with their adorable romance on social media and well, netizens certainly love it. Recently, when Virat shared a mushy post for Anushka, it earned a lot of hearts from netizens. But, Anushka had a hilarious and quite a relatable take on hubby Virat's caption that read, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere."

Taking to the comment section of this beautiful and romantic post by Virat, Anushka expressed that it is a great thing as he's hardly present at home. She wrote, "Which is great because you are hardly home." The hilarious comment by wifey Anushka didn't just evoke laughter from netizens who read it. Even Indian skipper Virat could not resist replying to her with, 'haha' and laughter emoticon. The cute exchange between the celeb husband and wife certainly made our Sunday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Virat had taken a break after the T20 World Cup and is now gearing up for the next Test match against New Zealand in India. The Indian skipper stepped down from T20 Captaincy of the Indian squad after the 2021 World Cup. On the other hand, Anushka is currently spending time at home with her daughter Vamika. She is yet to announce her next acting project. However, she is backing a host of shows and web films. It also includes Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri starrer Qala and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai.

