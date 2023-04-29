What Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra have named their son; It's quite similar to Ranbir-Alia's daughter Raha

Actor Armaan Jain and stylist Anissa Malhotra embraced parenthood a few days ago. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 23rd, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor congratulated the first-time parents through posts on Instagram. Now, the couple has shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, and it is just too cute! They have named him ‘Rana’, and it is sure to remind you of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter’s name ‘Raha’. Armaan Jain and Ranbir Kapoor are cousins.

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra share the first glimpse of their baby boy Rana

Yesterday, Anissa Malhotra took to her Instagram story to share a cute picture that shows her holding baby Rana’s tiny fingers in her hand. In her caption, Anissa wrote, “5 days with you and it already feels like a lifetime #Rana.” Armaan Jain re-shared it and wrote, “My Jaan.” Meanwhile, two days ago, Armaan Jain and Anissa officially announced the arrival of their baby boy. The picture showed the sketch of a little baby, with balloons around him. It read, “Baby Rana has arrived.” In the caption, Anissa wrote, “Nothing ever prepared us for this moment Our lives will never be the same again! Welcome to our little king ‘Rana’.”

This morning, Anissa also shared a picture from her maternity shoot. It shows her flaunting her baby bump, while Armaan is seen kneeling, and looking up lovingly at Anissa. “Waiting for Rana,” read the caption.

For the unversed, Armaan Jain is the elder son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Rima Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

On the day Armaan and Anissa’s son was born, Neetu Kapoor shared the announcement post on Instagram, and it read, “Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson!" Neetu wrote, “Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family."

