THIS is what Bhagyashree said when asked if she'd love to reunite with Salman Khan

Bhagyashree made her acting debut with Salman Khan in the blockbuster love story ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. In a recent chat with ETimes, Bhagyashree spoke about reuniting with Salman Khan yet again. She said, “a lot of conversation but it all depends on whether a producer or director comes to both of us with roles that we would like to do.” Bhagyashree also spoke about her rapport with Salman and said, “It’s not that we didn’t meet, maybe at someone’s house or at dos, which once in a while I used to go to. But I kind of distanced myself from the film industry for a very, very long time”.

Bhagyashree who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s led ‘Thalaivii’ spoke about leaving the film industry after a blockbuster debut. She said, “I feel lucky. I didn’t have to hide my husband. I didn’t have to regret not being able to get married. I didn’t have a late marriage. I have two wonderful children who are looking towards their careers now. It’s actually wonderful that I have both my children telling me, ‘Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi’ and in my case it is ‘Jaa Suman, jee lee apni zindagi’. So, I have them supporting and encouraging me to get back into work and do what I really love.”

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree had spoken about collaborating with Salman Khan and said, “Wow, I haven’t met him in the longest time. But listen everyone knows, Salman is working with all the younger heroines. So I don’t know what script will come about for both of us to work together.”

