What can Priyanka Chopra give up between cheese and oral sex? Find out

All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra as she is on a promotional journey these days. The actress has 2 back to back releases and fans are loving her in both avatars. Earlier it was Citadel and now it is Love Again. This film also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Nick Jonas in pivotal roles. We all know that PeeCee and Nick have a crackling chemistry off-screen and these two often set couple goals. The actress recently appeared on a late-night interactive talk show named Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen and spilled some juicy beans about her relationship.

Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra along with her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan played the BFF test as they appeared on the chat show. During a fun segment, PeeCee admitted that sex on the first date is fine by her and she also added that giving a fake number to someone if they are not romantically interested in the person is also acceptable. Andy Cohen then asked both actors a juicy question about what they would sooner give up for the rest of their lives — oral sex or cheese. To this, the Citadel star could not stop laughing and agreed with her co-star Sam, who chose to give up cheese over oral sex.

Priyanka Chopra on Malti’s recent India trip

Well, in a recent interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her daughter Malti’s first visit to India. She said that Malti loved everything about India, the sights and the sounds. She also enjoyed the fact that you do not need car seats here and the actress quipped that getting her back into the car seat will be an issue once they get back. “She loved everything. She had right-hand paneer and left-hand paneer in her mouth and 'Mmmm'. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family--Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special."

