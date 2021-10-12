What can we do in 'just one day'? Shilpa Shetty has an apt answer; SEE

In the recent past, actor Shilpa Shetty has been continuously taking to social media to share wisdom among her followers. On Monday, October 11, the Dhadkan star shared yet another positive quote on how a single day in one’s life can make a massive difference. While doing so, her quote also outlines how kindness can make this world a better place.

The latest quote shared by Shilpa comes from Paul Klee, who said, “A single day is enough to make us a little larger or, another time, a little smaller. What can we do that matters in just one day? We can show kindness to someone, or we can make a stupid and mean remark that hurts someone. We can step forward when we see an injustice, big or small, or we can sit back quietly, afraid to get involved.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty ’s entire answer below:

Prior to this, as her reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 came to an end, the actor divulged into deciphering ‘the right track’. The previous quote shared by her detailed how being poised and ready isn’t always enough, one must also learn to act on their goals. “Even if you are on the right track, you get run over if you just sit there. We’ve got a plan, and it’s a good one. Everything is ready so.. We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But, of course, it isn’t. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn’t enough. At some point - sooner rather than later - we need to get moving,” it stated.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi on Saturday night. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty remembers dad Surendra Shetty on 6th death anniversary: In our hearts you remain forever