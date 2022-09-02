What changes in Bollywood films will push you to hit the theatres? VOTE NOW

The storytelling formats of the new media have changed over the years and so have the demands of the viewers. If we recall the time of the early 1900s, India did not have a single film to watch out for—forget the concept of theatres. As time flew by, India saw its first feature film ‘Raja Harishchandra’, which was released in 1913. It was a silent film directed and produced by renowned filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke. It is often considered the first full-length Indian feature film.

Gradually as time passed by, several stars began to enter this arena and explore their hidden talents. Times are changing on a daily basis. Over a hundred years have passed since the release of India’s first feature film. Nowadays, films not only are inclusive of proper lighting techniques and audio quality but also offer viewers a chance to watch movies with 2D (Dimensional), 3D, or 4D effects.

The Bollywood film industry has surely created that magic and has the power to draw its target audiences to the theatres and enhance their everyday life in a positive way. However, one of the world’s biggest film industries based on the number of movies produced each year globally faced dark days similar to other industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Film sets were shut down, and directors and actors were forced to remain within the four walls of their homes to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Everyone in the industry waited patiently for brighter days ahead, with many films postponing their release date in fear of fewer people watching them.

As the world opens up now slowly, but gradually, many Bollywood films have hit the screens again. But the hope of more people watching movies, especially after the halt experienced during the pandemic, dims with each release.

So, a direct question pops up in our minds.

Also, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across the country are celebrating National Cinema Day on September 16 and offering tickets at a flat price of Rs 75 to attract the audience to theatres and increase footfall.

While there were movies highly anticipated by Indian audiences in 2022 including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha– the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump– and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, many experts, as cited by a Times Now report, are concerned with audiences not returning to movie theatres because of their changing viewing habits that undoubtedly has had an impact on the business.

In many cases, people are more willing to postpone or even cancel their trip to the cinema so that they can watch movies on OTT platforms including Netflix and Disney + when they’re made available there.

Reports suggest that India is expected to see an increase in OTT viewers by 2023. The increase is projected to hit nearly 500 million consumers from the current 350 million consumers.

Given this developing situation, the Bollywood Film Industry needs to pull off something really special in order to attract wide-scale audiences to the theatres.

What is your opinion? What changes in Bollywood films will push you to see them in theatres?

