What conditions did Raveena Tandon have before shooting Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar? Actress REVEALS

Raveena Tandon is one of the hottest and most-loved actresses in Bollywood from the 90s. She has been a part of a lot of hit films and has given us some of the most memorable characters. One of her songs, Tip Tip Barsa Pani had become quite popular and is still considered to be one of the most iconic songs. Be it Raveena’s sensuous dance moves or her sizzling chemistry with Akshay Kumar, everything set the screens on fire and it still does. But did you know, the actress had a set of terms and conditions before she said yes to the song?

Raveena Tandon’s condition before doing Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Talking about this song, Raveena Tandon revealed that she has done sensual songs like these but there was nothing overtly sensual about it. Raveena also explained that there is a difference between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality. While stating the conditions to the makers, the actress had made it clear that her saree won’t come off, and there won’t be any kissing scene. Raveena had a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on the song. Eventually, they came up with 'Tip Tip' which was a correct balance of sensuality. Earlier it was also said that Raveena was initially not ready to do this song as she felt that her father will not appreciate it. But later she agreed after the makers asked her not to show the film to her father.

Raveena Tandon spills beans on her relationship with Akshay Kumar

While speaking to ETimes, Raveena said that she and Akshay are still friends. Speaking about her bond with the actor, she said, "Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry."