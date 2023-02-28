What did Deepika Padukone tell Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan post Pathaan’s success?

There’s no stopping for Pathaan! The film took the box office by storm right from the day it was released, and continues to maintain its strong foothold. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released last month. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh and Deepika’s fourth on-screen collaboration post Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. It also marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Now, in a recent interview, Deepika said that she wanted Pathaan to become a success for Shah Rukh. She also revealed what she told Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, post the success of the film. Here's what Deepika Padukone told Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan post Pathaan’s success

At the media event for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that during the shoot of the film, he could sense that everyone was rooting for him and wanted the film to do well. When asked about the same, Deepika Padukone told India Today that everyone wanted Shah Rukh to succeed. Because of her personal relationship with him, she also wanted Pathaan to do well for SRK professionally, as well as for his family.

Deepika Padukone said that the team of Pathaan wished and prayed that the film would perform well. She further revealed that post-Pathaan’s success she told Shah Rukh and Gauri that these are 'love' and 'blessings' that are coming back. Pathaan was released in theatres on 25th January 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John Abraham, the cast of Pathaan also includes Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

