What did Gauri Khan and AbRam LOVE the most about Jawan prevue? Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS

It’s always a great day for fans of Shah Rukh Khan when the superstar decides to host his famous ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter. During Ask SRK, Shah Rukh Khan answers his fans questions, and you can expect some witty, hilarious replies from King Khan. A few days ago, the prevue of his upcoming film Jawan was unveiled. Today, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!” During the question-answer session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam loved the most about Jawan Prevue.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan and AbRam’s reaction after watching Jawan prevue

A Twitter user was curious about Gauri Khan’s reaction after watching the Jawan prevue. “@iamsrk sir what's is the reaction of #Gauri Mam's, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK,” asked the Netizen. In response, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan.” Jawan has an ensemble cast packed with strong female characters portrayed by Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, among others.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user asked whether Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam loved Jawan prevue. “AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK,” asked a fan, to which Shah Rukh replied that AbRam loved the title music given by Anirush Ravichander. “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan,” wrote SRK. Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweets below!

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with South director Atlee. It also marks Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of the antagonist, while the cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in the film. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will hit the big screens on September 7.

