What did Saif Ali Khan do that made Kareena Kapoor say 'Why so handsome?'

Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan never fail to shell out major relationship goals! While Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on Instagram, and often drops glimpses of her day-to-day life with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Looks like Saif and Kareena spent some quality time together at their home, and she also turned photographer for Saif! Bebo posted a stunning picture of Saif Ali Khan, and she couldn’t stop gushing over him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns photographer for Saif Ali Khan

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her photography skills as she clicked a lovely picture of Saif Ali Khan. The couple seemed to be chilling on the rooftop of their house when Bebo clicked Saif’s picture. The Vikram Vedha actor looks dashing, as usual, and is seen flashing a beautiful smile as he posed by the poolside. Saif Ali Khan is seen in a black t-shirt and green pants, and he is seated on a chair with a round table next to it. “Why so handsome?” wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with star-struck emoji and a heart emoji.

The picture also gives a sneak-peek into a beautiful corner on the rooftop of Saif and Kareena’s house. The picture shows a few seatings under the pergola in the background, with a lavish pool in front of it. The picture also shows beautiful indoor plants planted along the periphery of the rooftop area. Check out the picture below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta’s untitled film.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30.

