What did Sara Ali Khan do that Vicky Kaushal left their fun video in middle? Find out

We are just a day away from the release of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. All eyes are on this Laxman Utekar starrer romantic comedy film. The trailer has already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and both the actors too are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Sara and Vicky are on a promotional tour and are moving from city to city. We all know that Sara is quite fond of her ‘knock knock’ jokes. But it looks like this time her knock-knock joke made Vicky leave the video and move away.

Sara Ali Khan cracks ‘knock knock’ joke for Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are together promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. As always Sara seemed to be in a fun mood today and decided to do her knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal. The video begins with Sara saying ‘knock knock’ to which the Masaan actor replied ‘who’s there?’. Sara then smiled and said ‘main’ to which Vicky asked ‘main who?’. Sara could not help but smile and say ‘main bhu hu’. The actor at that moment just left the frame in disappointment. The video then proceeds with yet another knock-knock joke of Sara. Vicky shared this video on his stories and wrote, “I need help.”

Check it out:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Laxman Utekar’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit the theatres on June 2. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The songs have already become chartbusters and fans are quite excited to watch the film. This will be Sara’s theatrical release after a long time.

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan wherein she will be playing a freedom fighter’s role. She has Metro In Dinon alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has Sam Bahadur wherein he will be playing the titular role. This film be directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

