What did Shah Rukh Khan assure Kajol during photoshoot of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Actress reveals

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the entertainment industry. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., their Rahul-Anjali, Raj-Simran characters are still alive in everyone's hearts. Their captivating on-screen chemistry is unmatched. Now, in a recent interview, Kajol revealed that SRK gave her assurance before carrying her on his shoulder during the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge photoshoot.

What did Shah Rukh Khan assure Kajol during photoshoot of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Kajol spoke about how they shot for the poster of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. For the poster, the actress was carried by Shah Rukh Khan on his shoulder.

During the interview, Kajol was shown some pictures and was asked to tell what comes first in her mind seeing them. One of the pictures was the DDLJ poster. Reacting to the picture, Kajol said that the first thing that comes to her mind is how she got into the shoulder of SRK.

Recalling the past days, the actress said, "Ek toh bechara Shah rukh Khan khada hai kandhe pe uthaake. Mujhe bura lag raha tha uske liye."

She further added that while doing the photoshoot she felt nervous and became worried if he can do it. Sharing a light smile, Kajol said that SRK's masculinity felt an ego as the superstar said to her, "Don't worry, I'm strong."

Kajol said, "Shah Rukh Khan sweetly took me on his shoulder and didn't make me feel heavy at all." She joked that even though they looked "wow" at that time, SRK might have had a frozen shoulder later.

Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released on October 20, 1995, and became a superhit film. SRK and Kajol played the roles of Raj Malhotra and Simran Singh. Apart from DDLJ, the superhit on-screen pair worked together in Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and Dilwale.

ALSO READ: Kajol reveals why she asked Ajay Devgn to tell the pandit hurry up during their wedding