'What did Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan do?' Fans react as Suhana Khan drops gorgeous photos in glam doll avatar

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and there is no denying this fact. But his daughter Suhana Khan too is walking in his footsteps and even before she has made her Bollywood debut, the star kid has a lot of fan following. Well, she is all set to make her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The teaser of the film has been released and fans have loved it. Apart from her film’s teaser, Suhana often shares stunning pictures of her and leaves her fans awe-struck. Today too she shared pictures of her in a white outfit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off it.

Suhana Khan shares pictures from photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan shared a couple of her pictures looking like a diva. The star kid is wearing a white dress with thigh-high slit and ruffles at the bottom and the sleeves. Suhana has left her hair open and with minimal makeup on her face, she looks sensational. The moment she shared these pictures, fans went gaga over her. Her BFFs Navya Naveli Nanda shared a red heart emoji. Even Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote wow with lovestruck emoji.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has already exclusively reported that SRK will be teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for a feature film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Sidharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. We also reported that the film will go on floors later this year. We also exclusively learned that the film in question will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The filmmaker is known for appreciated films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badlaa among others.

