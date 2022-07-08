What does Alia Bhatt mean to Ranbir Kapoor? Shamshera actor REVEALS

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as he is expecting his first child his with wife Alia Bhatt. The duo is one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub. It was the sweetest announcement! In a recent interview, Ranbir shared what Alia meant to him and his response melted our hearts.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ranbir opened up about his bond with Alia and what she meant to him. He lovingly said Alia just felt like a best friend to him. “Like, we can talk, laugh, and be honest with each other. I’m not a very expressive person, but I can express myself with her. And she just gets it.” He added that deep down in his heart, he knew - there is an instinct, a gut feeling and he felt safe and protected with her. “And I think she feels that with me, too. We are lucky that we found each other,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt. This would mark their first collaboration together. The flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

