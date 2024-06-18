What does Anurag Kashyap’s Mumbai abode look like? WATCH video to get a free-wheeling house tour

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been contributing to contemporary Indian cinema for several years. Kashyap is best known for directing movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gulaal, DevD, Black Friday, The Girl in Yellow Boots, and Kennedy. He is not just a filmmaker, but a producer, screenwriter, and actor too.

Do you want to know what Anurag Kashyap's house looks like? Fret not, we have something for you. The filmmaker recently organised a house tour for us and here's our takeaway from his humble abode.

Anurag Kashyap gives his house tour in Mumbai

In an exclusive house tour video with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap gave us a peek into his workspace, library, pantry, bedroom, and terrace area while walking inside his residence in Mumbai.

Kashyap's home is a balance of chaos and peace. One can notice a pile of books stacked beside the wall, a framed poster of his 2023 film, Kennedy, a coffee machine, a library, and more than 10 pairs of footwear being kept together.

Anurag Kashyap reveals that he shot his 2020 film, AK vs AK, in his Mumbai residence. Kashyap then points towards a table with six chairs, where all his meetings and writing sessions take place.

The filmmaker, who renovated his house, shares that he replaced his bedroom with a small kitchen. Kashyap then adds that Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov, whose film, The Shameless, premiered at Cannes this year, stayed at his house.

"I finally decided to take my space. I have broken every room. So there is no space except for me to sleep in this house," the filmmaker says.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Home means "a safe place", says Anurag Kashyap

When asked what home means to him, the 51-year-old director says, "Home means a safe place for me." "My home is my library. My home is my books. My home is my people with my permission," he adds.

Kashyap also shared that he prefers living in a rented space because it gives him the "flexibility to go anywhere".

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for his upcoming series, Bad Cop, in which he is playing a negative role. It will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 21.

