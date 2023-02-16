What does Kartik Aaryan feel about comparisons with Allu Arjun?
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun starring Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik opens up about being compared to the Telugu actor.
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is an official remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which stars the popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Because of this, comparisons are drawn between the two actors, and Kartik Aaryan finally opened up about what he feels about it. Talking to the Times of India, he shared that he does not care about the comparisons because he is being compared with one actor or another with every release of his.
Shehzada is one of the most-awaited films of the actor. Earlier, the actor was seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and critics compared him with Akshay Kumar as the actor stepped into his role. Talking about the comparisons, he said, “With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film - I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada. This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it."
It is Kartik Aaryan’s first all-out action film and the trailer looks promising. As a result, not just fans, but Kartik is also looking forward to the movie. He shared, “I was really excited because this was the first time that I was doing something like this. The action sequences specifically, I’ve never done in my career. And with this film, I was just really happy that I got a chance to portray a character like Bantu, who has a lot of shades, a lot of emotions and a lot of things to play around with. So I was just happy to be a part of this big masala entertainer film."
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon
Kartik and Kriti are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The duo shared screenspace for Lukka Chuppi and has always been on good terms. Kriti also made a special appearance in Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh.
