What does Ranbir Kapoor have to SAY about the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend? Read here

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The duo has collaborated for the first time. The trailer and the songs have received a positive response from the audience and they are now eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha's magical chemistry on the big screen. Meanwhile, Ranbir recently was seen promoting the film where he spoke about the boycott trend. He reacted to the same and called it 'baseless'.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to the boycott trend

Ranbir was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing trend against Hindi films. He said that he finds it 'baseless'. He said, "Main kuch nahi kahunga. All these things, boycott Bollywood...there were so many negative things that were coming post the pandemic and I really found them baseless. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. We are just making films for the audience. They can forget their worries, they come to see a film on the big screen and have a really good time at the cinema. I didn't understand this whole boycott thing because nobody is doing anything wrong, everybody is trying to be the best version of themselves and provide entertainment, that's what we are here for and nothing else."

Ranbir also spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor and he called her his 'inspiration'. He said that he always believed inspiration is a luxury and it doesn't come very easily. He also said that he was looking for inspiration for the longest time in his life. He added, "We got blessed by our inspiration, me and Alia, we had a baby girl and her name is Raha. She is going to be four months old soon. I don't think I will ever get an inspiration as bigger as her."

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is slated to release on March 8.

ALSO READ: Is Kartik Aaryan doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?