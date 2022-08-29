What excites you to watch a Bollywood film? VOTE NOW

What about a film attracts us? This is a question worth pondering upon. The Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, as we know it, comes out with hundreds of films in a year. With the advent of OTT, writers, filmmakers, and actors have found a new lease of life as well, with experimentation with genres and formats being an alluring possibility. It is no surprise then, that a country which has grown up in the influential and entertaining shadow of movies for over a hundred years, is now spoilt for choice. As we find ourselves slowly but surely healing from the horrors of a global pandemic, we also see new films releasing in cinemas and OTT every other week.

With so many movies on our disposal 24/7, it becomes difficult to choose one over the other at any given point in time. Or, maybe not? Sometimes, one knows right away that one is definitely going to take the time out to watch a film. Other times, we simply do not care about watching another film. Before we make that choice, we have certain aspects of the film that might aid us in our decision-making process, such as:

Trailers/ Songs

Star Cast

Plot/ Story

VFX

While some believe trailers do not always do justice to the film, others depend on them to book that ticket in a theatre on a weekend. Other times, the songs become so popular, that they attract a section of the viewers to watch it on the silver screen too. In case of thrillers and horror films, the mere suspense in the plot might be the selling point. On the other hand, loyal fans of certain stars might catch a movie for the sheer joy of watching their favourite idol in action. Visual experiences like new experiments with VFX lure in viewers too.

Which of these factors are a key aspect for you? Take THIS POLL and let us know what really makes you watch a Bollywood film?

Cast your vote now!

