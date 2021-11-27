‘What is fire for you?’ asks Rashmika Mandanna as she shares scintillating PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram with fans. Rashmika has several films lined up including ‘Pushpa’ alongside Allu Arjun. Rashmika is making her debut in Hindi films with two projects including ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Goodbye’ led by Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika is currently vacationing in Paris and often shares pictures from a hotel room that has a wonderful view of the Eiffel tower.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared the lovely pictures. She wrote in the caption, “You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it? Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you’ll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn’t you fear anymore.. I am saying this because this is what I’ve done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today.. If it helps even a few of you I am happy!”

A few days back Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a pic of her passport saying 'going far away'. While she didn't mention where, we have exclusively learned that Rashmika is heading to the USA to join Vijay Deverakonda, who is shooting for Liger. Sharing a pic of her passport, she wrote, "This time quite away from you but will be back soon."

