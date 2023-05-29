What happened between Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal? Here’s the TRUTH behind viral security drama video

The past couple of days all the Bollywood stars had been grabbing eyeballs as they were in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards. From Sara Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan, a lot of actors marked their presence at the award function and several pictures and videos from the red carpet and inside the event went viral on social media. One moment that had social media talking about a lot was the incident where Vicky Kaushal was apparently pushed by Salman Khan’s security guards on the red carpet. This made headlines and netizens were in anger. But now certain reports have come out which suggest the exact story of what must happened at that moment. Scroll down to read the story.

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video

According to reports, it is said that Salman Khan’s security follows a certain protocol ever since he got the death threat. The actor has to reach from a certain spot to another spot in a speculated time according to the protocol. This is why the actor and his security guards were in a rush. In the video, it appears that Salman angrily looked at Vicky while walking past him, but reportedly he was just looking at the Masaan actor and it was a follow-up of their brief meeting backstage right before this moment. Their backstage meeting had them exchange pleasant greetings and nothing was awkward at all. Although the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was trying to have a conversation but his bodyguards whisked him away. This even upset the actor as the entire situation blew put of proportion.

Vicky Kaushal on Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushing him

After this pushing video went viral, Vicky Kaushal was asked about this incident at the red carpet the other day he replied by saying, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

