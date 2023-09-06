‘What happened next was…’: Vicky Kaushal recalls faking his mom’s demise for the Masaan scene Ye Dukh Kaahe

Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie Masaan was successfully able to touch our souls and introduce us to the harsh realities of life. If you have watched the film, you would agree that there are several remarkable scenes in the movie, and among them is the scene where Vicky says the iconic dialogue ‘Yaar saala, ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota be?’, sitting around a bonfire along with his friends. Within minutes, the actor starts crying inconsolably and venting out the bottled-up emotions in front of his guys. But did you know that the scene wasn’t scripted?

Vicky Kaushal recalls faking his mom’s demise for the Masaan scene

That particular scene gave goosebumps to many and that’s because the emotion, the tears came naturally to the actor. During a conversation with Nikhil Taneja, the Sardar Udham actor revealed how he delivered the scene when it was nowhere in the script.

He said, “I spent an hour sitting by the banks of the Ganges, imagining that I had lost my mother. In my mind, when I returned from shooting Masaan, my mother wouldn’t be there anymore, and people would tell me, ‘Your first film was being shot, and we didn’t want to tell you because we didn’t want to disrupt your work.’ I crafted an entire story in which it had been 20 days since my mother’s passing, and no one had informed me, and everything had already been done, leaving me with nothing.”

Vicky Kaushal said the scene was supposed to end with the iconic dialogue

That scene ended up being the best emotional one in the entire film. Vicky said that the part where the train comes from behind and he starts crying wasn’t supposed to happen.

“The scene as a talkie only ends with the line, ‘yaar saale, ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota be?’ There was no crying, nothing. Because I was pent up with that emotion, what happened was that the train that went from behind was actual and not planned. I was drunk and I reacted to that train and started reciting what Shalu’s character (played by Shweta Tripathi) had said in the film, ‘Tu kisi rail si guzar ti hai… aur mein kisi phulla sa thar-tharata hoon’ and then I started saying everything Shalu had said in the film.”

He further divulged, “I don’t know, everything that I had bottled up came out and I started crying and that’s why when you see the film, you see me going out of the frame, I fall, friends come in, them picking me up, nothing was planned. Neeraj (Neeraj Ghaywan director) didn’t say cut and we kept shooting. That’s how we got that scene.”

