What happened when Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter bumped into Madhuri Dixit? See Pics
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, who were promoting their film Phone Bhoot, recently bumped into Maja Ma actress Madhuri Dixit.
Katrina Kaif, the popular actress is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a short hiatus, with the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie, which is touted to be a horror comedy, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The Phone Bhoot trio is currently busy with promotions of the much-awaited film, which marks their first onscreen collaboration. Amidst the promotions, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter bumped into senior actress Madhuri Dixit.
When Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan met Madhuri
The Phone Bhoot actors met Madhuri Dixit, while she was promoting her recent film Maja Ma in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, who first met the Dil To Pagal Hai actress, happily posed with her for the paparazzi. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who arrived at the venue at the same time, went all goofy around the actresses and photobombed their pictures. Later, the Phone Bhoot cast posed with Madhuri Dixit for a group picture. Kartina, Siddhant, and Ishaan's lovely pictures with Madhuri are now winning the internet.
Check out the pictures here:
About Phone Bhoot
Coming to Phone Bhoot, the movie, which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, features Katrina Kaif in the role of a ghost who assigns Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s characters on a mission. From the recently released official trailer, it is evident that the movie, which also features Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in the key roles, is going to be a never-seen-before horror comedy experience for the Hindi cinema audience. The highly anticipated project, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year, is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under the banner Excel Entertainment.
Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma
Madhuri Dixit has been making headlines lately with her latest outing Maja Ma, which is an unconventional family drama. The senior actress has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as Pallavi Patel in the movie, which is being lauded for its sensitive portrayal of a relevant subject. Maja Ma, which is helmed by Anand Tiwari, features a stellar star cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Srivastava, Rajit Kapoor, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and others in the supporting roles.
