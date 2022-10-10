What happened when Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter bumped into Madhuri Dixit? See Pics

Katrina Kaif, the popular actress is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a short hiatus, with the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie, which is touted to be a horror comedy, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The Phone Bhoot trio is currently busy with promotions of the much-awaited film, which marks their first onscreen collaboration. Amidst the promotions, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter bumped into senior actress Madhuri Dixit. When Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan met Madhuri

The Phone Bhoot actors met Madhuri Dixit, while she was promoting her recent film Maja Ma in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, who first met the Dil To Pagal Hai actress, happily posed with her for the paparazzi. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who arrived at the venue at the same time, went all goofy around the actresses and photobombed their pictures. Later, the Phone Bhoot cast posed with Madhuri Dixit for a group picture. Kartina, Siddhant, and Ishaan's lovely pictures with Madhuri are now winning the internet. Check out the pictures here: