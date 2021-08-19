What happens when a volcano meets a tornado: Sahil Khattar on working with Ranveer Singh in ‘83’

Popular YouTuber and television presenter Sahil Khattar is making his Hindi film debut with led ‘83’. Sahil is portraying the character of ace wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani. In a recent chat with News18, Sahil spoke about meeting Ranveer Singh on the sets of the film. He also spoke about Ranveer’s energy and the delay in the film’s release due to the pandemic. Sahil said, “What happens when a volcano meets a tornado? That much energy was there on the sets.” Sahil is also portraying the negative lead in the upcoming OTT release ‘200 Halla Ho’.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh, Sahil said, “What happens when a volcano meets a tornado? That much energy was there on the sets. People used to troll me on the internet saying that I look like the poor people’s Ranveer, and now they say that I look like his brother. So the level is increasing with time, and I feel there should be a film with the two of us as leads. He was a great help on the set and I think it was very big of him to take me under his wings and mentor me on the sets. I do consider him as a brother".

Speaking about the release of 83, Sahil said, “My thoughts are with the producer because as actors, we haven’t faced any delays. The producers have their money stuck for a long time.” He added, “This is a mega film and all the theatres will be turned into stadiums when it releases. We want to give this film a grand theatrical release when things get back to normal."

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Khattar excited about 200 Halla Ho: Finally, I'm able to break image of being a funny guy