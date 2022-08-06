What has Janhvi Kapoor gained from her mom Sridevi? Find out

Among the popular star kids, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has slowly carved a niche for herself with each of her releases. Now, as she enjoys the success of her film, Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi and her acting prowess has been the talk of the town. In a recent chat, Janhvi sat down to share what all she has gained from her late mom Sridevi and even revealed that she feels more South Indian than a Punjabi.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals what she has gained from Sridevi

In a recent conversation with The Beer Biceps, Janhvi was asked what she has gained from her mom Sridevi. The Good Luck Jerry star said that she often wonders about it but feels that people may think of her as 'arrogant' if she draws parallels with her mom. Janhvi said, "This question always makes me wonder. I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely. But, now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it's arrogant of me to draw parallels between me and my mom. It's my mom, right? But people will never perceive it like that because to them, she is Sridevi Kapoor but to me, she is my mom."

Further, discussing what she has similar to Sridevi, Janhvi said, "The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. Apparently when I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her, I am needy like her, I think. I'm a little switch on and switch off in front of the camera like her. I think I'm sensitive like her."

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts with Good Luck Jerry

As Jerry in Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi managed to win hearts and left fans in awe of her talent. The film was a remake of a South film that originally stars Nayanthara. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar and received rave reviews from critics and fans.

On the work front, she will now be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, she also has Mili. The film will mark her debut collab with her dad Boney Kapoor, who is producing it.

