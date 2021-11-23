THIS is what helps Madhuri Dixit relieve her stress; Check it out

Madhuri Dixit is quite widely known for her fitness tips and also is big on yoga. The legendary dancer is very prim and proper when it comes to her health and it shows. What’s more, she always shares her advice with her audience on her social media platform. Today, while everyone was battling with Monday blues, the ‘Devdas’ actress shared some useful information about inculcating coconut water in our daily routine, posing with coconut and smiling quite widely into the camera.

Madhuri’s informational post was enhanced with her radiant face with sparkling eyes, with a delectable-looking coconut laid out in front of her. She captioned the post with the varying benefits that coconuts offer and labeled it as her ‘Monday Mantra’. "#CoconutWater is always included in my daily regime as it helps me to relieve stress, keeps my skin glowing, and keeps me healthy #MondayMantra #TipOfTheDay," she wrote. Numerous fans flooded her comment section with love and appreciation for the actress.

Check the post here :

Meanwhile, earlier today, Madhuri shared a picture with the late choreographer Saroj Khan, remembering the legend on her death anniversary. The actress and the choreographer shared a quite strong bond, as Madhuri’s most iconic performances such as ‘Ek Do Teen’ and others, were led by Saroj Khan.

The ‘Dil’ actress last acted on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’. On the small screen, she was seen as a part of the judges’ panel in the dance reality TV show, ‘Dance Deewane season 3’. The ageless beauty is known to make headlines for her head-turning looks and outfits.

