What is Ajay Devgn's net worth? Exploring actor's wealth and fortune

Ajay Devgn has made a mark in Bollywood with his excellent acting and distinctive appearance. He began his journey in the Hindi film industry and has been part of numerous successful films. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Gopal in the well-known Golmaal film series. In this article, let's explore Ajay Devgn's net worth, his luxurious cars, and his residences.

What is the Net Worth of Ajay Devgn?

About Ajay Devgn’s net worth, the actor primarily earns from acting and advertisements. As of now, as per CA Knowledge, Ajay Devgn's net worth is approximately ₹540 Crore INR ($70 million) as of 2024. In addition to his film roles, Ajay Devgn has engaged in various brand endorsements, including print advertisements for well-known companies. One of the notable brands he endorses is Vimal Pan Masala.

Name: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Salary per year: ₹12,00,00,000.00

₹12,00,00,000.00 Date of birth: 2 April 1969

2 April 1969 Place of birth: New Delhi

New Delhi Gender: Male

Male Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Profession: Actor, Director and Producer

Actor, Director and Producer Nationality: Indian

Indian Monthly Income: ₹1,00,00,000.00

₹1,00,00,000.00 Spouse: Kajol

Kajol Children: Nysa Devgan, Yug Devgan

Nysa Devgan, Yug Devgan Parents: Veeru Devgan, Veena Devgan

Veeru Devgan, Veena Devgan Siblings: Anil Devgan, Kavita Devgan, Neelam Devgan

Ajay Devgan fees

Devgn commands a substantial fee even for cameo appearances. He charged Rs 11 crore for portraying Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rs 35 crore for his brief role in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Advertisement

As per information from Magicbricks and TOI, Devgn possesses two residences in the Juhu locality of Mumbai, valued at Rs 30 crore and Rs 60 crore. They acquired an additional property in Juhu last year, spanning 590 square yards and situated near their other residence named Shiv Shakti.

The Film Background of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's dad, Veeru Devgn, was a renowned stunt photographer and director of action films. His mom, Veena, is involved in film production. Additionally, his cousin, Anil Devgn, is a well-known filmmaker and screenwriter.

Ajay Devgn’s personal life and dating life

Ajay tied the knot with the renowned film actress Kajol in 1999. Their daughter, Nysa Devgan, is reportedly considering a career in acting.

Ajay Devgan Luxury Lifestyle

Ajay Devgan, known for recent hits like Drishyam 2, reportedly earned Rs 94 crore in 2019, as per Forbes. He stands as one of the highest-paid Indian actors in 2022, commanding fees ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 120 crore per film. His fee for Drishyam 2 was Rs 30 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s Car And Jet Collection

Ajay Devgan has established himself in Bollywood through outstanding acting and numerous blockbuster films. Additionally, the substantial earnings from his films are invested in some highly luxurious cars. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has a penchant for high-end cars. His collection features luxurious vehicles like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Range Rover Vogue, Maserati Quattroporte, Audi Q7, and BMW Z4.

Apart from cars, Ajay Devgn is the first Bollywood figure to possess a private jet, which he employs for travel purposes.

Ajay Devgn’s properties

About Ajay Devgn’s properties, besides possessing luxurious cars, Ajay Devgn has notable properties in Mumbai. He owns two residences in Juhu, valued at INR 30 Crores and 60 Crores, respectively. Additionally, in 2022, Ajay acquired five office spaces in Mumbai, collectively valued at more than 45 Crores.

'Shiv Shakti' is a renowned property owned by Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Fans and tourists visit this building in hopes of catching a glimpse of their beloved celebrities. The couple resides in an upscale part of the city, sharing the neighborhood with other Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s business ventures and investments

Ajay Devgn established his production house, Ajay Devgn Films, in 2000. Additionally, he owns a VFX company and has made investments in a 25 MW solar power plant in Gujarat in collaboration with the Roja Group and Charnaka.

Furthermore, Devgn has entered the cinema industry with the introduction of NY Cinemas, a theater chain named after his children, Yug and Nysa. Currently, he possesses 19 screens and has aspirations to increase the count to 250 screens in the next five years.

Ajay Devgn’s Early Life

Ajay Devgn was born on April 2, 1969, in New Delhi, India. His birth name is Vishal Veeru Devgan, and he is the son of Veeru Devgan, a renowned stunt director in Bollywood.

Following his completion of studies at Silver Beach High School, Ajay pursued further education at Mithibai College in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn’s filmography

Ajay Devgn entered the film industry with his debut in the 1991 movie Phool Aur Kaante, garnering praise for his role. Since then, he has featured in many films, establishing himself as a versatile Bollywood actor. Devgn is recognized for executing his stunts, frequently opting not to use a body double, illustrating his commitment to his art.

Ajay Devgn’s Awards

Ajay Devgn has received numerous awards, including four National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, one Zee Cine Award, and four each from the Screen and Stardust award shows. He began his acting career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance.

In 1995, Ajay Devgn earned a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the action-drama Naajayaz. His notable achievements include winning the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actor, the Screen Award for Best Actor, the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Actor (Critics), a BFJA Award for Best Actor, and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the 1998 political drama Zakhm. Additionally, in 1999, he received his third Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of a traditional Indian character in the romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In 2002, Ajay Devgn received his second National Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for portraying Bhagat Singh in the historical biopic "The Legend of Bhagat Singh." He earned accolades for his role as a Mumbai Underworld criminal in the crime drama "Company," winning a Screen Award, a Stardust Award, and two Filmfare Awards (Best Actor and Best Actor Critics). Furthermore, for his portrayal of a psychopathic killer in the 2002 film "Deewangee," he secured the Screen Award, Bollywood Movie Award, Zee Cine Award, and Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's comedic role as a distressed Goan man in the 2009 film "All the Best" earned him nominations at the Stardust Awards and IIFA Awards. Additionally, his portrayal of a moral police officer in the 2011 action-thriller "Singham" garnered nominations at the Filmfare and IIFA Awards and won him a Stardust Award in the Best Actor in the Thriller/Action category. Devgn has received various accolades for his contributions to the film industry, including the Padma Shri Award, the Rajiv Gandhi Award for Achievement in Bollywood, the Jasarat Award, and the title of Most Profitable Celebrity of 2010 at the ETC Bollywood Business Awards.

Work front of Ajay Devgn

At the start of this year, Devgn both directed and played the lead in the action thriller Bholaa. The cast includes Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. Although critics had varied opinions, the movie performed well at the box office and became a hit.

Currently, he is on the set of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. This movie is part of Shetty's cop series and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. He plans to continue filming for the movie in the second week of January next year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Anil Kapoor's net worth? Exploring Fighter actor's wealth and fortune